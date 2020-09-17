September 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday
* As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen By October?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....

A fire burns on Ocean Front Walk Thursday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Arson at Venice Beach Homeless Encampment

September 17, 2020

Tent goes up in flames Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a Venice Beach encampment Thursday...

Sur La Table on Wilshire in Santa Monica, September 16. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Sur La Table to Vacate the Westside

September 17, 2020

Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...

On September 8, a woman was found lying unconscious outside the bathroom pictured in the bottom right of this photo. Photo: Getty Images.
Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update

September 16, 2020

LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have provided an update in...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing

September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...

A fire burns next to the Penmar Golf Course Monday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment

September 14, 2020

Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94

September 14, 2020

Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

 Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...

