Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
Meditation Changed my Brain
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...
Yours Truly Crew Opening Restaurant in Brig Parking Lot
September 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
