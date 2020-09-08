September 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 8, 2020

By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light

September 3, 2020

Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Yours Truly Crew Opening Restaurant in Brig Parking Lot

September 3, 2020

Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...

