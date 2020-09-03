September 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees
* LA County Salons Resume Indoor Services
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
video

How Do You Brew?

September 2, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
Featured, Health, News

City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
Featured, Health, News

County Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Lost Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

August 31, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA

August 31, 2020

By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked

August 31, 2020

70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...

“What really went on? It’s hard to be certain, in part because neither the Southern California Edison Co. nor the California Independent System Operator (CalISO), which runs the state’s electric grid, answered specific questions about how close to capacity several power plants operated during the shortages. ‘This all looks highly suspicious,’ said Bill Powers, a San Diego engineer expert on utility operations,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages

August 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?

August 27, 2020

August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...

