* LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees
* LA County Salons Resume Indoor Services
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Lost Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked
August 31, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...
Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?
August 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
