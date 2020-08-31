September 1, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads
* New Covid19 Reopening Guide
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

in News, video
video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Los Angeles Charges TikTok's Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...

“What really went on? It’s hard to be certain, in part because neither the Southern California Edison Co. nor the California Independent System Operator (CalISO), which runs the state’s electric grid, answered specific questions about how close to capacity several power plants operated during the shortages. ‘This all looks highly suspicious,’ said Bill Powers, a San Diego engineer expert on utility operations,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California's long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
News, video

Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From "The Godmother" at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Featured, Health, News

County to 'Think About' Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County's head of public health noted at...

