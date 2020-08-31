Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads
* New Covid19 Reopening Guide
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked
August 31, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...
Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?
August 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
