Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker who they claim was fired unfairly after contracting Covid-19, in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...

