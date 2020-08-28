Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke selling in Venice, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
