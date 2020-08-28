August 28, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Related Posts
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...

“What really went on? It’s hard to be certain, in part because neither the Southern California Edison Co. nor the California Independent System Operator (CalISO), which runs the state’s electric grid, answered specific questions about how close to capacity several power plants operated during the shortages. ‘This all looks highly suspicious,’ said Bill Powers, a San Diego engineer expert on utility operations,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
News, video

Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Featured, Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Featured, Health, News

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Featured, Health, News

Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...

The Venice bridge housing facility. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard

August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020

August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...

