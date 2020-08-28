A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...
Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?
August 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime
August 24, 2020 Angela McGregor
Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...
Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard
August 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...Read more
POPULAR
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...Read more