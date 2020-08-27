Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released

By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater

The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included a handful of Venice restaurants in its previous edition–will still continue in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic began, inspectors had already put together the information they needed. Michelin reps told the San Francisco Chronicle that despite the fact inspectors are currently visiting New York restaurants, they will not be making a return to California. This means many of the rated restaurants will be given acclaim based on indoor dining services that for the majority of eateries have not been offered since March.

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

“restaurants may receive zero to 3 stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits,” Michelin said.

While no Venice Beach restaurants earned a star in 2019, several garnered prestigious Michelin recommendations.

Restaurants to earn Michelin’s recommendations in Venice include Charcoal Venice, Plant Food + Wine, Gjelina and Felix.

Several of the prominent 2019 California eateries are now permanently close or face an uncertain future due to COVID-19. In Venice, this includes Travis Lett’s MTN on Abbot Kinney, which closed permanently in June of this year and earned a 2019 Michelin recommendation.

Last year’s guide was released in June 2019, but a release date for the 2020 guide has not been announced.