Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting

By Angela McGregor

The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured a sobering public safety update from Senior Lead Officer Adrian Acosta, who cited double-digit increases in property crime in Venice, especially in the area east of Lincoln near Penmar Park.

He noted that Venice now contains 30% of all of the crime in Pacific Division, which also contains Mar Vista, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Palms and Westchester, as well as LAX. Acosta also provided statistics for crime in and around the Bridge Home facility on Main Street.

Since the facility opened in late February, there have been 10 violent and/or property crimes, with 25 total crimes and a total of 114 LAPD and LAFD calls.

Within the so-called Security Enforcement Zone surrounding the shelter there have been 41 violent crimes, 94 property crimes and 95 part two crimes, including vandalism.

Due to LAPD funding cutbacks, the overtime detail will no longer being funded for Bridge Housing.