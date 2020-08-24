August 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting

By Angela McGregor

The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured a sobering public safety update from Senior Lead Officer Adrian Acosta, who cited double-digit increases in property crime in Venice, especially in the area east of Lincoln near Penmar Park.

He noted that Venice now contains 30% of all of the crime in Pacific Division, which also contains Mar Vista, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Palms and Westchester, as well as LAX. Acosta also provided statistics for crime in and around the Bridge Home facility on Main Street.

Since the facility opened in late February, there have been 10 violent and/or property crimes, with 25 total crimes and a total of 114 LAPD and LAFD calls.

Within the so-called Security Enforcement Zone surrounding the shelter there have been 41 violent crimes, 94 property crimes and 95 part two crimes, including vandalism.

Due to LAPD funding cutbacks, the overtime detail will no longer being funded for Bridge Housing.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
The Venice bridge housing facility. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
News, video

Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man in connection to attempted murders that occurred last weekend in Venice Beach....
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

Great White cafe. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 19, 2020

Read more
August 19, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Featured, Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
News, video

ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Featured, News

Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...

"Once building owners realize that new lessees won’t be forthcoming in droves, they’ll opt for other ways to monetize their buildings: converting much of the empty floor space to condos and apartments," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR