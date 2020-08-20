August 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon aficionados in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales – Southern California.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Great White cafe. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 19, 2020

Read more
August 19, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Featured, Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
News, video

ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Featured, News

Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...

"Once building owners realize that new lessees won’t be forthcoming in droves, they’ll opt for other ways to monetize their buildings: converting much of the empty floor space to condos and apartments," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Longtime Venice Resident Opening Restaurant?

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

A longtime member of the Venice community is considering opening a restaurant on Main Street. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Health, News

LA County Reaches Somber Milestone of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR