August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon aficionados in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales – Southern California.
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space
August 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large
August 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes
August 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
Edify TV: Longtime Venice Resident Opening Restaurant?
A longtime member of the Venice community is considering opening a restaurant on Main Street. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea
August 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
LA County Reaches Somber Milestone of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
