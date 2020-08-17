August 17, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large

Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

A gunman who shot two people in Venice over the weekend remains at large, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting occurred on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Oceanfront Walk, near the Venice Fishing Pier.

According to the LAPD, the suspect–described as a Black male in his 30s–and the two victims–a 20-year-old Hispanic woman and a 20-year-old Hispanic male were–were standing in front of a building in the area before an argument ensued at which point the man fired multiple rounds at the two women and fled in an unknown direction.

The two women were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the LAPD’s Pacific Division who are unsure if the incident was gang related.

