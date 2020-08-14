August 14, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westside Cribz: A look inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and a look inside Scott Boras recently sold Venice bungalow in this show brought to you by Brad dela Cruz.

in Venice Beach Real Estate, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020 1

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
video

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
video

Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
News, video

LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
News, video

The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
News, video

Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR