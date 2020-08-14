August 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"Once building owners realize that new lessees won’t be forthcoming in droves, they’ll opt for other ways to monetize their buildings: converting much of the empty floor space to condos and apartments," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

By Tom Elias, Columnist

New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage, one that does not have to involve politicians at all.

Of course, that offends politicos like San Francisco’s Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, who persists in the notion that high-density, high-rise apartments and condominiums are the answer.

In a sense, he’s right. For the market-based solution that’s fast taking shape does involve high rises and high density – just not in new buildings. Rather, housing will almost certainly occupy space now leased by insurance companies, law firms, venture capitalists, bank headquarters – almost every kind of white collar business.

Lease holders who once clamored for more space in office towers rising above areas like Century City in Los Angeles, downtown San Diego and San Francisco’s financial district are now looking for ways to escape the commitments they still have. “For lease” signs proliferate in urban areas.

Some tenants refuse to pay rent, having sent their work forces home to work safely and virtually at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re not being evicted yet, because of state emergency rules allowing tenants huge leeway on delaying payments during the health crisis. But if they don’t either pay up when the rent delays expire or work out deferred payment deals with their landlords, they will pretty soon find themselves ousted.

They will leave gigantic amounts of current office space empty. It’s not that white collar businesses won’t need office space; merely that they will need much less. Companies like Facebook and Twitter have told their workers to keep operating from home as long as they like. Others are asking workers to come in one or two days per week.

As California reopened haltingly after the initial crisis phase of the pandemic, when unusual caution was taken to prevent hospital overloads that could have cost many lives, it became clear vast numbers of workers will opt to stay home most of the time.

In many cases, that’s not mere preference, but necessity. State guidelines for reopening public schools, for example, create a need for continued virtual commuting. By staggering start and stop times, reducing class sizes and using a mix of in-person and online instruction, the schools are telling millions of working parents they’ll have to flex their work hours.

Some like it that way. This reality is visible in recent home pricing figures from San Francisco and some of its suburbs. Demand for housing is up in Marin, Napa, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, but down in San Francisco itself. One result is that a house which sold for $1.89 million 15 months ago in the city’s Sunset District is now listed on the Zillow real estate site at $1.78 million – down $101,000.

At the same time, realtors in suburban counties are seeing steady demand. They report many would-be buyers are the same people who long worked in office towers, but lately operate from home. As their bosses tell them they can keep doing this, some are seeking more spacious quarters and a less urban environment.

In short, many want the very urban sprawl that’s anathema to Wiener, who has sponsored bill after bill aimed at bringing density to the same areas so attractive right now to folks leaving dense neighborhoods.

The same thing is happening in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, where prices in outlying areas are rising, while real estate near the urban cores remains stable.

The next phase figures to see entire floors of high-rise buildings go vacant, and then remain empty for significant periods. Once building owners realize that new lessees won’t be forthcoming in droves, they’ll opt for other ways to monetize their buildings: converting much of the empty floor space to condos and apartments.

These will likely come in all sizes and price levels, from large ocean-and mountain-view units to small apartments on the lower floors. Some buildings will have mixed use, with stores on the ground floor and other levels shared by offices and dwelling units. Zoning changes are inevitable.

That’s how market forces will solve the housing shortage, creating vast numbers of units within the next five years, many of them very affordable.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Longtime Venice Resident Opening Restaurant?

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

A longtime member of the Venice community is considering opening a restaurant on Main Street. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Health, News

LA County Reaches Somber Milestone of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Main St. Restaurant Papille Gustative Serves up Artisan Foods While Being Zero Waste

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Locally sourced food comes to Santa Monica By Toi Creel A new restaurant has opened in Santa Monica on Main...

Gayle King (Center). Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...
Edify TV, Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds, awakening...

Photo: Tomás Del Coro (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR