The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area seeing record stolen car data this year. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad DeLa Cruz.
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...
