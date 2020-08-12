August 12, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College

Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
video

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
video

Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
News, video

LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
News, video

The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

July 30, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
News, video

Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
video

Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
News, video

Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
video

Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
News, video

Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...
video

Local Business Spotlight – Papille Gustative Cafe.

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Papille Gustative Cafe is a Hyper local, Hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low...
News, video

Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...

