August 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Gayle King (Center). Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...
Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds, awakening...

Photo: Tomás Del Coro (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...

Pickup at Broadway Elementary School in Venice, pre-pandemic. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

VNC Pass No-Confidence Vote for SPY Project

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap Part 3 By Angela McGregor At their most recent meeting, the Venice Neighborhood Council...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

County Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Spread

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
News, video

LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR