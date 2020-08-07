August 8, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds, awakening entire nations and continents to what was wrong with the way things previously were.

So it was, for example, with the bubonic plague of the 1300s, also known as the “black death,” which produced labor shortages that started the demise of the feudal system, turning serfs into free people if they could reach the walled cities of the time.

But there is little evidence that California’s leading lawmakers have seen the many changes the coronavirus pandemic has wrought in California. No, even though COVID-19 has killed well over 8,400 Californians, current legislative leaders still pursue their old, pre-pandemic goals as if nothing were different.

That’s especially true in housing, where seismic change is about to occur as businesses increasingly abandon office towers, creating vast new vacant spaces that will inevitably become housing units. This will create the dense housing sought for years by the likes of Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener and fellow Democratic Sen. Toni Atkins of San Diego, the state Senate’s powerful president pro tem.

New and current reality, which sees office leasing around California at its lowest levels since the Great Recession, with more and more companies telling workers to operate from home, has not dented these folks’ thinking. They persist in fighting the last war, always a losing proposition for military leaders and often equally disastrous for politicians.

The best example of their thinking is a nine-bill package mostly sponsored by Wiener and Atkins, joined by other knee-jerk liberals like Berkeley’s Sen. Nancy Skinner and Assembly members Buffy Wicks of Oakland, Richard Bloom of Santa Monica, Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego and David Chiu of San Francisco.

As the Legislature sort-of returns from its second virus-induced recess of the year – a period when lawmakers ceded virtually all state authority to Gov. Gavin Newsom – the nine-bill housing package will start moving quickly through committees. It has backing from developers and labor unions, both major financial backers of many Democratic lawmakers.

Among other things, this package would effectively end single-family zoning in California, a longtime Wiener goal. It does this by allowing four market-priced homes on all lots that now have just one, with neither affordable units nor new parking spaces required. This alone could lead to wide disruption of residential neighborhoods if many homeowners take the wads of cash developers would soon proffer.

Another bill allows city councils to overturn laws passed by local voters which protect open-space on shorelines or other green areas. The package also allows cities to rezone any parcel they like to allow 10-unit apartment buildings, in spite of any prior restrictions. It decreases the amount of affordable housing developers must include in a project to get it expanded beyond current local limits, giving developers a 50 percent “density bonus” if they build more affordable units than now required.

And it allows tall apartment and condominium buildings wherever neighborhood businesses now exist. So much for city- or county-imposed height limits.

This package aims to encourage more and more Californians to move into high-rise buildings and abandon their cars for public transit. It comes just when, rather than flocking to mass transit and ride-sharing services, most urban Californians are opting to drive private cars. Fears of contagion on public transit of all kinds stoke this trend, which sees ridership on trains and buses greatly reduced from last year.

None of this is needed. As more and more office space becomes vacant, there’s ever less call for new construction. What’s more, when conversion of office towers to residential use heats up, there will be more new housing than required to fill the state’s needs, estimated at about 3 million new units by 2025.

That timetable, of course, can be met easily by conversions, but not by new construction, which will inevitably be held up by lawsuits and environmental issues.

It adds up to a picture of blinkered, single-minded legislators pursuing old goals with little relevance in the post-pandemic world to come. That’s why the current housing package deserves to disappear, just like Wiener’s past failed efforts to rid California of single-family homes.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, go to www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Tomás Del Coro (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...

Pickup at Broadway Elementary School in Venice, pre-pandemic. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

VNC Pass No-Confidence Vote for SPY Project

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap Part 3 By Angela McGregor At their most recent meeting, the Venice Neighborhood Council...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

County Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Spread

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Featured, News

Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020 1

Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020 1

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...

A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020 1

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...
Featured, News, politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Yo! Venice will interview Los Angeles City...

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found...

Venice High School's Deon Dizon throws a pitch during his 55 pitch no hitter against Venice on April 2, 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Featured, News, Sports

High School Sports Pushed Back Until December

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR