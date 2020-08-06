Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut Off Water and Power at Large Gatherings All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man
August 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
VNC Pass No-Confidence Vote for SPY Project
August 4, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap Part 3 By Angela McGregor At their most recent meeting, the Venice Neighborhood Council...
County Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Spread
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey
By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice
July 30, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments
July 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...
