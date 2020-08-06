August 6, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut Off Water and Power at Large Gatherings All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

in News, video
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
video

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

Pickup at Broadway Elementary School in Venice, pre-pandemic. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes

Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...

The groundbreaking for the Rose Apartments. Photo: VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

VNC Pass No-Confidence Vote for SPY Project

Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap Part 3 By Angela McGregor At their most recent meeting, the Venice Neighborhood Council...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

County Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Spread

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
video

Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
News, video

LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....

Photo: Tomás Del Coro (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey

By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Featured, News

Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice

July 30, 2020

Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
News, video

The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
News, video

Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...

