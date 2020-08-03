Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing
* LA Rents Declining.
All this and more on today's show made possible by School Of Rock.
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey
By Allan Parsons Los Angeles District 11 Councilmember Mike Bonin recently wrote an Argonaut Opinion piece entitled Reimagining Public Safety...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice
July 30, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments
July 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Yo! Venice will interview Los Angeles City...
Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found...
High School Sports Pushed Back Until December
July 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach
July 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order
July 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
