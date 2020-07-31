Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased police funding, Westside homeless, resident satisfaction and more.
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice
July 30, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments
July 27, 2020 Angela McGregor
July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...
Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Yo! Venice will interview Los Angeles City...
Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found...
High School Sports Pushed Back Until December
July 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach
July 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order
July 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...
Venice Homeless Shelter Passes Legal Hurdle
July 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
California Supreme Court declines to hear Venice Stakeholder’s Association case against bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro The California Supreme...
LA County Hits New High of COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Day
July 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020
July 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
