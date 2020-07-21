Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach

Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
By Sam Catanzaro
A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning.
According to authorities, the body was discovered a little after 7 a.m. just to the north of the Venice Breakwater.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Pacific Division says that the victim was a 30-35-year-old female.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner are currently investigating the incident.
The circumstances surrounding the death are not immediately available.
This story will be updated once more information becomes averrable.