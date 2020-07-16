July 17, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA County Hits New High of COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Day

Photo: LA County (Flickr).

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19

By Sam Catanzaro

With the prospect of a second stay-at-home order looming, Los Angeles County health officials reported Thursday the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, for the second time this week.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from July 14. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases, according to Public Health.

There are 2,173 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 17% are confirmed cases on ventilators. Data shows younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen at any point in this pandemic. They comprise of 20% of patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

“This week we’ve hit concerning milestones. We have reported the most cases in a single day, the most hospitalizations and tragically high death numbers. Each case represents a person that is capable of, and in all probability is, infecting at least one other person. If you do the math, it is easy to see why the alarm. In a matter of weeks, the 4,600 positive cases today could lead to over 18,000 infected people in a few weeks. And this is just from one day of new cases. Without aggressive action on the part of every person, we will not get back to slowing the spread,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

To date, Public Health has identified 147,468 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,988 deaths. In Venice, there have been 142 cases and 2 deaths among residents.

At a press conference Wednesday, Ferrer was asked if Los Angeles County planned on implementing a new stay-at-home order and responded by saying such action is not off the table.

“We can’t take anything off the table. We have to do everything we can to protect the health care system. Do we want to go back to a Safer-At home order? Absolutely not,” Ferrer said.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
The Pacific Sunset: A Bridge Home Shelter. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Venice Homeless Shelter Passes Legal Hurdle

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

California Supreme Court declines to hear Venice Stakeholder’s Association case against bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro The California Supreme...
News, video

Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
Featured, News

Renewed Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Boardwalk New Development * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive...

“Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against the spread of COVID-19, one feature of the during- and post-pandemic world,” writes Tom Elias. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Post Lockdown Realities Begin to Emerge

July 11, 2020

Read more
July 11, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Columnist Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against...

Cha Cha Matcha on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Matcha Chain Under Fire for Slew of Allegations

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020 2

Conrad Sandelman and Matthew Morton, Cha Cha Matcha co-owners, did not pay employees, posted offensive content on Instagram allegations say...
News, video

Historic Venice Canals property for sale: YO! Venice Show – July, 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Historic Venice Canals property for sale. * Possible new stay-at-home orders...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Veterans Row

July 8, 2020

Read more
July 8, 2020 1

“It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more...
News, video

New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey!: YO! Venice Show – July, 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey! * Covid-19 surge...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR