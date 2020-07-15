July 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Renewed Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations as the county’s lead health official said a new stay-at-home order is “not off the table”.

On Wednesday the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 2,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, surpassing Tuesday’s number

Of those currently hospitalized, 26 percent of these people are in the ICU and 17 percent are on ventilators. The three-day average for people hospitalized is 2,084, more than at any point during the pandemic.

Data shows younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen before, according to Public Health.

On Wednesday Public Health confirmed 44 new deaths and 2,758 new cases of COVID-19.

At the beginning of June, the 7-day average of new cases was 1,452. Now the 7-day average is 2,859 new cases a day. This is double the rate from six weeks ago and higher than any point during this entire pandemic.

“We are in an alarming and dangerous phase in this pandemic here in Los Angeles County, along with other counties in this state. We need to protect the capacity in our healthcare system so that we’re all able to access critical care if we need it. Everyone must help. Business owners and operators have a responsibility to their employees and their families to provide a safe work environment that adheres to all of the health officer directives — this responsibility is important, now more than ever, as we continue our response to this deadly virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

At a press conference Wednesday, Ferrer was asked if Los Angeles County planned on implementing a new stay-at-home order and responded by saying such action is not off the table.

“We can’t take anything off the table. We have to do everything we can to protect the health care system. Do we want to go back to a Safer-At home order? Absolutely not,” Ferrer said.

As of Wednesday, Public Health has identified 143,009 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,932 deaths. In Venice, there have been 135 cases and 2 deaths.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Boardwalk New Development * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive...

“Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against the spread of COVID-19, one feature of the during- and post-pandemic world,” writes Tom Elias. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Post Lockdown Realities Begin to Emerge

July 11, 2020

Read more
July 11, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Columnist Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against...

Cha Cha Matcha on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Matcha Chain Under Fire for Slew of Allegations

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020 2

Conrad Sandelman and Matthew Morton, Cha Cha Matcha co-owners, did not pay employees, posted offensive content on Instagram allegations say...
News, video

Historic Venice Canals property for sale: YO! Venice Show – July, 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Historic Venice Canals property for sale. * Possible new stay-at-home orders...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Veterans Row

July 8, 2020

Read more
July 8, 2020 1

“It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more...
News, video

New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey!: YO! Venice Show – July, 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey! * Covid-19 surge...

The LAFD responds to a grass fire that broke out in the Ballona Wetlands Sunday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Puts out Ballona Wetlands Fire

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020 1

Grass fire breaks out Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles firefighters put out a grass fire that broke out...

A hazy Venice Beach Boardwalk Sunday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Sees Unhealthy Air Quality After Fireworks

July 5, 2020

Read more
July 5, 2020 1

Fireworks continue in LA County despite ban By Sam Catanzaro Air quality throughout most of Los Angeles County, including Venice,...
News, video

New celebrity home for sale for $14 million: YO! Venice Show – July, 2, 2020

July 2, 2020

Read more
July 2, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New celebrity home for sale for $14 million. * LA city...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR