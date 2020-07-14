July 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Boardwalk New Development * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive...

“Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against the spread of COVID-19, one feature of the during- and post-pandemic world,” writes Tom Elias. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Post Lockdown Realities Begin to Emerge

July 11, 2020

July 11, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against...

Cha Cha Matcha on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Matcha Chain Under Fire for Slew of Allegations

July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020 1

Conrad Sandelman and Matthew Morton, Cha Cha Matcha co-owners, did not pay employees, posted offensive content on Instagram allegations say...
video

Helping teens connect, talk and get help!

July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020 1

Teen Line is a non-profit teen help hotline connecting trained teen volunteer listeners with teens who are seeking help, the...
News, video

Historic Venice Canals property for sale: YO! Venice Show – July, 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Historic Venice Canals property for sale. * Possible new stay-at-home orders...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Veterans Row

July 8, 2020

July 8, 2020 1

“It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines

July 7, 2020

July 7, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more...
video

Hotels re-opening in Santa Monica.

July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

A vital part of the city’s economy, hotels have begun reopening but some hotel workers have concerns about safety amidst...
News, video

New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey!: YO! Venice Show – July, 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New UCLA facility coming to Marina Del Rey! * Covid-19 surge...

The LAFD responds to a grass fire that broke out in the Ballona Wetlands Sunday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Puts out Ballona Wetlands Fire

July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020 1

Grass fire breaks out Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles firefighters put out a grass fire that broke out...

A hazy Venice Beach Boardwalk Sunday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Sees Unhealthy Air Quality After Fireworks

July 5, 2020

July 5, 2020 1

Fireworks continue in LA County despite ban By Sam Catanzaro Air quality throughout most of Los Angeles County, including Venice,...
video

Summer pet safety!

July 2, 2020

July 2, 2020

Tips from LA Animal Services for keeping your pets safe during the summer heat in this video brought to you...

