June 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Closing Abbot Kinney on Weekends for Pedestrians?

Abbot Kinney Boulevard, June 25. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice Neighborhood Council June meeting recap, part 2. Read part 1 HERE.

As businesses adapt to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a program could allow for commercial street closures on weekends on streets such as Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Learn more in the second part of Angela McGregor’s Venice Neighborhood Council June 16 meeting recap.

By Angela McGregor

Venice Businesses Adapting to COVID-19

Two subsequent motions both dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic response’s impact on local businesses, both retail and restaurant. Motion 16B would have the VNC send a letter to City government expressing support for the City’s proposed Al Fresco Program wherein restaurants and retail could be allowed to use parking spaces for outdoor dining. Public commenters were wary of the motion, concerned with the loss of already scarce parking spaces. The motion’s author, Jim Murez, stated that the VNC’s approval for the temporary program would merely give the city permission to try it for 3 months, after which the VNC would have opportunity to renew it. Board commentary focused on the devastating impacts of the recent quarantine, and the need for the Board to do everything it can to support local businesses. The motion passed in a 9-7-2 vote.

The next motion recommended the VNC send a letter to Department of Public Works, Street Services division, recommending they expand the “Slow Streets” program to allow for commercial street closures on weekends, with approval of 60 percent of occupants of the affected streets — specifically, Abbot Kinney between Venice & Brooks, Rose between 7th Avenue and Main Street and Windward Circle. Public commentary focused on the possibility that this measure could extend the unpopular “Road Diets” the city has been implementing to discourage automobile usage in and around Venice, potentially permanently, according to the Slow Streets FAQ. Jim Murez, the motion’s author, stated the motion was intended to be temporary, and would merely allow those who live and own businesses on the mixed-use streets listed to weigh in on whether or not they wanted to implement the measure, and how. Additional Board commentary questioned whether closing these streets would, in fact benefit businesses given the lack of accessibility and parking that would ensue. The motion ultimately failed, 7-9-2.

Oakwood Dog Park Leash Enforcement

In 2009, the VNC drafted a letter to the City requesting active enforcement of the City’s ordinance forbidding off-leash dogs in Oakwood Park. Eleven years later, with no such enforcement occurring, the VNC approved a nearly identical motion requesting the LAPD actively enforce that ordinance. Public commentary was universally in favor of the motion, citing numerous instances of residents, including children and leashed dogs, being terrorized by dog fights in the park. Board commentary was equally in favor. It was noted that there is a legal, off-leash dog park at Westminster which is currently being renovated under the auspices of the VNC’s ad-hoc Venice Dog Park committee, and that the LAPD appears to have no compunctions about enforcing leash laws on and around the Venice Boardwalk. The motion passed unanimously.

Lincoln Boulevard Repaving

Also passed unanimously was a motion brought by the Parking and Transportation Committee calling for the prioritization of Venice Blvd. west of Lincoln for reconstruction and repaving — something that has not been done since 1992.

The meeting ended at about 11pm. The next meeting of the VNC Board of Officers will be held online on Tuesday, July 21st at 7pm.

in Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Nueva restaurant taking over Sunny Spot location: YO! Venice Show – June, 25, 2020

June 25, 2020

Read more
June 25, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Nueva restaurant taking over Sunny Spot location. * Eviction restrictions extended...

Left: a suspect sought by the LAPD. Right: Darryll Mercade, a suspect arrested by the LAPD. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

One Venice-Area Sexual Assault Suspect Still Sought by Police

June 24, 2020

Read more
June 24, 2020 1

LAPD arrest one suspect on suspicion of forced sexual penetration By Sam Catanzaro After arresting one suspect, Los Angeles police...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Second Victim Dies in Venice CVS Shooting

June 23, 2020

Read more
June 23, 2020 2

Double homicide occurs at Lincoln Boulevard CVS Monday night By Sam Catanzaro A second victim has died following a shooting...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Fatal Shooting Occurs at Venice CVS

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020 2

Update: https://yovenice.com/2020/06/23/second-victim-dies-in-venice-cvs-shooting/ Two men shot at CVS on Lincoln Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A shooting at a Venice CVS has...
News, video

MTN restaurant closes permanently: YO! Venice Show – June, 22, 2020

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * MTN restaurant closes permanently. * More businesses re-open in Venice! All...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Video: Housing LA’s Homeless Under Freeway Underpasses

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

As ordered by a federal judge, Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless individuals, especially those living under...

Stained glass windows damaged at New Bethel Baptist Church. Photo: New Bethel Baptist Church.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

New Bethel Stained Glass Windows, New VNC Board Members, Speed Bumps?

June 19, 2020

Read more
June 19, 2020 2

Part 1 recap of the June 16 Venice Neighborhood Council Meeting By Angela McGregor The June 16th meeting of the...
News, video

Venice police chase at the pier: YO! Venice Show – June, 18, 2020

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice police chase at the pier. * Voting technology to blame...
Featured, News

Newsom Orders Statewide Mask Wearing

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020 1

Los Angeles County reports highest daily COVID-19 Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to wear...

A suspect sought for a series of sexual assaults on the Westside. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Suspects Sought for Venice-Area Sexual Assaults

June 17, 2020

Read more
June 17, 2020 1

LAPD say two men sexually assaulted up to 13 women By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are on the lookout...

Arnold Schwarzenegger working out at Gold's Gym in 1975. Photo: Gold's Gym (Facebook).
Featured, News

Schwarzenegger Skips Venice Gold’s Gym Workout Over Face Mask Policy

June 17, 2020

Read more
June 17, 2020 1

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopen By Sam Catanzaro Bodybuilder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped a workout at...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Resuming In-Person Appointments

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020 1

By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic has announced that it is resuming in-person appointments for routine health care after relying...
News, video

Venice pier car crash under investigation: YO! Venice Show – June, 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless population on the rise. * Venice pier car crash under...

A rendering of the Rose Apartments. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Virtual Groundbreaking for Venice Affordable Housing

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020 1

Thursday virtual groundbreaking for Venice Community Housing’s Rose Apartment’s By Sam Catanzaro This week there will be a virtual groundbreaking...
Featured, News

Gyms, Museums and More Open as County Reports Over 1,6000 COVID-19 Cases

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020 1

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR