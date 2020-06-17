June 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Suspects Sought for Venice-Area Sexual Assaults

A suspect sought for a series of sexual assaults on the Westside. Photos: LAPD.

LAPD say two men sexually assaulted up to 13 women

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are on the lookout for two men who they say sexually assaulted potentially 13 women or more in Venice, Palms, Culver City and Marina Del Rey.

According to a bulletin released Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a series of sexual assaults.

Between May 14 and June 16, 2020, detectives with the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau have identified as many as 13 possible incidents, with potential additional occurrences in Culver City and Marina Del Rey.

“In this series, the suspects approach young females who are walking or jogging alone on streets during early evening hours. The suspects grab the women’s buttocks and breasts, then flee—on foot, on skateboard, on a bicycle and, in several instances, in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan,” the LAPD said.

Photo: LAPD.

Witnesses describe the suspects as Black males in their early 20s wearing athletic clothing. One suspect is tall and slender, the other is shorter and heavier set, according to the LAPD.

“Though they have not been seen together, both appear to be connected to the silver Mercedes and are likely working together,” the LAPD said.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of these men contact LAPD’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447.

Councilmember Paul Koretz who represents Palms called the incidents “incredibly troubling and devastating to our community.”

“My Director of Public Safety Gregory Martayan has been in communication with LAPD Area Commanding Officer for Pacific Division Captain Steven Embrich, to assure that all resources are being brought to bear to catch the perpetrator(s) responsible. Currently, significant resources are in the area working on this case,” Koretz added.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger working out at Gold's Gym in 1975. Photo: Gold's Gym (Facebook).
Featured, News

Schwarzenegger Skips Venice Gold’s Gym Workout Over Face Mask Policy

June 17, 2020

Read more
June 17, 2020 1

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopen By Sam Catanzaro Bodybuilder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped a workout at...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Resuming In-Person Appointments

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020 1

By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic has announced that it is resuming in-person appointments for routine health care after relying...
News, video

Venice pier car crash under investigation: YO! Venice Show – June, 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless population on the rise. * Venice pier car crash under...

A rendering of the Rose Apartments. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Virtual Groundbreaking for Venice Affordable Housing

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020 1

Thursday virtual groundbreaking for Venice Community Housing’s Rose Apartment’s By Sam Catanzaro This week there will be a virtual groundbreaking...
Featured, News

Gyms, Museums and More Open as County Reports Over 1,6000 COVID-19 Cases

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020 1

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
News, video

Street vendors receiving financial help in new fund? YO! Venice Show – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You are invited to a virtual groundbreaking party! * Street vendors...

Brian Wan and Russ Garber competing in a 2018 paddle tennis tournament in Venice Beach. Photo: Ted Catanzaro
Featured, News

Paddle Tennis Courts Opening

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

By Chad Winthrop The Venice Beach paddle tennis courts are reopening. As reported by Venice Paparazzi, the courts are set...

Police respond to a man with a knife barricade in a building on Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Separate SWAT Team Standoffs Result in Tuesday Arrests

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

By Toi Creel Two people were arrested in separate SWAT team standoffs in the Venice-area Tuesday. According to LAPD, at...
News, video

Food delivery fees capped in new bill: YO! Venice Show – June, 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Food delivery fees capped in new bill. * The National Guard...

A Jeep police believe to be involved in a shooting of a police officer in Venice last week. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

Palmdale Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Police in Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Gabriel Estrada faces five counts of attempted murder By Sam Catanzaro A Palmdale man has been arrested for the attempted...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Leaves Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Small contingent on reserve in case of emergency By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that most...
News, video

Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and donations: YO! Venice Show – June, 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and...

A rendering of the Lincoln Apartments. Photo: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Planning Commission Approves Lincoln Apartments Despite Community Pushback

June 3, 2020

Read more
June 3, 2020 1

By Toi Creel The Lincoln Apartments, a 40-unit supportive housing project proposed in Venice, has full support from the City...

A Jeep involved in a police shooting in Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large Who Shot at Police in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Officer shot at on May 31 on Lincoln Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police are searching for a vehicle...

Protestors gather at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevards Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Ben Affleck Among Peaceful Protestors in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Demonstrators protest police killing of George Floyd By Sam Catanzaro Thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including Ben Affleck, protested in Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR