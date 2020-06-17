Schwarzenegger Skips Venice Gold’s Gym Workout Over Face Mask Policy

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopen

By Sam Catanzaro

Bodybuilder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped a workout at Gold Gym’s in Venice over the gym’s face mask policy.

On Tuesday, June 16 Schwarzenegger–a longtime Gold’s member–arrived at Gold’s Gym in Venice to film a workout video for social media but left when he found out members aren’t required to wear masks.

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopened on Friday, June 12 with safety measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As reported by TMZ, when Schwarzenegger arrived at the front desk he was informed members needed to wear masks when they entered and when in certain common areas, but they are not required to wear masks while working out.

Other rules include checking patrons’ temperatures and limiting capacity to 50 percent. In addition, machines sanitized throughout the day and the gym closes for an hour each afternoon for deep cleaning. A separate outdoor space is also available for guests who feel more safe working out in the fresh air.

Gold’s Gym could not immediately be reached for comment.