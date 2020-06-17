June 17, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Schwarzenegger Skips Venice Gold’s Gym Workout Over Face Mask Policy

Arnold Schwarzenegger working out at Gold's Gym in 1975. Photo: Gold's Gym (Facebook).

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopen

By Sam Catanzaro

Bodybuilder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped a workout at Gold Gym’s in Venice over the gym’s face mask policy.

On Tuesday, June 16 Schwarzenegger–a longtime Gold’s member–arrived at Gold’s Gym in Venice to film a workout video for social media but left when he found out members aren’t required to wear masks.

Gyms in Los Angeles County reopened on Friday, June 12 with safety measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As reported by TMZ, when Schwarzenegger arrived at the front desk he was informed members needed to wear masks when they entered and when in certain common areas, but they are not required to wear masks while working out.

Other rules include checking patrons’ temperatures and limiting capacity to 50 percent. In addition, machines sanitized throughout the day and the gym closes for an hour each afternoon for deep cleaning. A separate outdoor space is also available for guests who feel more safe working out in the fresh air.

Gold’s Gym could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Posts
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Resuming In-Person Appointments

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020 1

By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic has announced that it is resuming in-person appointments for routine health care after relying...
News, video

Venice pier car crash under investigation: YO! Venice Show – June, 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless population on the rise. * Venice pier car crash under...

A rendering of the Rose Apartments. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Virtual Groundbreaking for Venice Affordable Housing

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020 1

Thursday virtual groundbreaking for Venice Community Housing’s Rose Apartment’s By Sam Catanzaro This week there will be a virtual groundbreaking...
Featured, News

Gyms, Museums and More Open as County Reports Over 1,6000 COVID-19 Cases

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020 1

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
News, video

Street vendors receiving financial help in new fund? YO! Venice Show – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You are invited to a virtual groundbreaking party! * Street vendors...

Brian Wan and Russ Garber competing in a 2018 paddle tennis tournament in Venice Beach. Photo: Ted Catanzaro
Featured, News

Paddle Tennis Courts Opening

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

By Chad Winthrop The Venice Beach paddle tennis courts are reopening. As reported by Venice Paparazzi, the courts are set...

Police respond to a man with a knife barricade in a building on Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Separate SWAT Team Standoffs Result in Tuesday Arrests

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

By Toi Creel Two people were arrested in separate SWAT team standoffs in the Venice-area Tuesday. According to LAPD, at...
News, video

Food delivery fees capped in new bill: YO! Venice Show – June, 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Food delivery fees capped in new bill. * The National Guard...

A Jeep police believe to be involved in a shooting of a police officer in Venice last week. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

Palmdale Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Police in Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Gabriel Estrada faces five counts of attempted murder By Sam Catanzaro A Palmdale man has been arrested for the attempted...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Leaves Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Small contingent on reserve in case of emergency By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that most...
News, video

Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and donations: YO! Venice Show – June, 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and...

A rendering of the Lincoln Apartments. Photo: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Planning Commission Approves Lincoln Apartments Despite Community Pushback

June 3, 2020

Read more
June 3, 2020 1

By Toi Creel The Lincoln Apartments, a 40-unit supportive housing project proposed in Venice, has full support from the City...

A Jeep involved in a police shooting in Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large Who Shot at Police in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Officer shot at on May 31 on Lincoln Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police are searching for a vehicle...

Protestors gather at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevards Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Ben Affleck Among Peaceful Protestors in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Demonstrators protest police killing of George Floyd By Sam Catanzaro Thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including Ben Affleck, protested in Venice...

A member of the National Guard on Abbot Kinney Boulevard near California Avenue Monday night. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Arrives in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Online rift between event organizer and local blog By Sam Catanzaro The National Guard is currently stationed in Venice to...

