Two Separate SWAT Team Standoffs Result in Tuesday Arrests

By Toi Creel

Two people were arrested in separate SWAT team standoffs in the Venice-area Tuesday.

According to LAPD, at 9:20 a.m. on June 9 officers were called Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue for a possible assault and found a man with a knife. After initially refusing to cooperate, fleeing to another location and barricading himself inside, the SWAT team was called and took the man into custody without incident.

A similar situation happened with a woman in her 40s near Venice Boulevard in the Mar Vista. Officers were called to the 3600 block of South Barrington Avenue, at around 11:20 a.m. because the suspect had allegedly cut someone. When police arrived, the woman was barricaded inside of her home with a shotgun. She was arrested sometime before 5:00 pm.

The two situations were unrelated, according to the LAPD.

Also in Venice this week in Venice police found a body on 3rd Avenue near Rose Avenue on Monday. More info on this is coming.