Suspect at Large Who Shot at Police in Venice

Officer shot at on May 31 on Lincoln Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Police are searching for a vehicle whose passengers or driver fired shots at officers Sunday in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on May 31, between 4 and 6:30 p.m., two shooting incidents occurred at Pacific Division officers. The shootings, which took place on Lincoln Boulevard between Rose and Machado streets, both involved a black Jeep pictured above.

The first incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when a female officer sustained a bullet ricochet injury to the foot. The Jeep seen in the photo above was spotted driving past the scene as the officer was shot.

While officers were holding the perimeter in response to the shooting, a police SUV was hit by bullets. According to the LAPD, officers observed the same eep in the area right before the second shooting before spotting it fleeing at a high speed after the shooting.

No persons have been identified as a suspect in this incident.

The LAPD is asking anybody who thinks they have encountered the Jeep pictured to contact Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives Santillan (ext. 30742) or Keyzer (ext. 30775) at (213) 486-6890.