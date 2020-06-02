Ben Affleck Among Peaceful Protestors in Venice

Demonstrators protest police killing of George Floyd

By Sam Catanzaro

Thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including Ben Affleck, protested in Venice against the police killing of George Floyd.

The protest began around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard.

Demonstrators traveled north on Abbot Kinney before turning south on Main Street, looping around Windward Circle, headed east on Grand Boulevard and Venice Boulevard. Protestors then headed north on Lincoln Boulevard, traveled west on Rose Avenue to Main Street before returning to Abbot Kinney traveling south before gathering at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards.

The protest, which has remained peaceful, was attended by thousands of demonstrators, including actor Ben Affleck.