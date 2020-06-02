June 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ben Affleck Among Peaceful Protestors in Venice

Protestors gather at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevards Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.

Demonstrators protest police killing of George Floyd

By Sam Catanzaro

Thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including Ben Affleck, protested in Venice against the police killing of George Floyd.

The protest began around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard.

Demonstrators traveled north on Abbot Kinney before turning south on Main Street, looping around Windward Circle, headed east on Grand Boulevard and Venice Boulevard. Protestors then headed north on Lincoln Boulevard, traveled west on Rose Avenue to Main Street before returning to Abbot Kinney traveling south before gathering at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards.

The protest, which has remained peaceful, was attended by thousands of demonstrators, including actor Ben Affleck.

Tags: , , , in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
A Jeep involved in a police shooting in Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large Who Shot at Police in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020

Officer shot at on May 31 on Lincoln Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police are searching for a vehicle...

A member of the National Guard on Abbot Kinney Boulevard near California Avenue Monday night. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Arrives in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Online rift between event organizer and local blog By Sam Catanzaro The National Guard is currently stationed in Venice to...
News, video

Santa Monica riots and looting spill into neighboring cities: YO! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Riots and looting erupt in Santa Monica and neighboring...
News, video

Peaceful protests seeking justice: Yo! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Peaceful protests seeking justice. All this and more...

Protestors make their way down the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Will Hawkins.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

George Floyd Protesters Come to Venice

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

Demonstrators march from Santa Monica to Venice Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro “Black lives matter.” “White silence is white violence.”...
News, video

Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? Yo! Venice Show – May, 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? * What establishments will...
Featured, News, Sports, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Skate Park

Video: Venice Skatepark Taken Back by Skaters

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

Defying officials, Venice Skate Park skaters recently took matters into their own hands after the City of Los Angeles filled...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Video: Expanding Outdoor Dining?

May 27, 2020

Read more
May 27, 2020

Local restaurants may soon be able to expand operations into parking lots and the sidewalk. Learn more in this video...
News, video

LAPD Horse Escapes on Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – May, 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

Read more
May 26, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Horse Escapes! * Which beach parking lots...

Rendering of the Lincoln Apartments. Photo: Studio One Eleven.
Featured, Venice Beach News

VNC Rejects Lincoln Apartments Proposal

May 26, 2020

Read more
May 26, 2020 1

Venice Community Housing project rejected unanimously By Toi Creel A 40-unit supportive housing project continues to be met with pushback...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

County Cancels Junior Lifeguard Program

May 26, 2020

Read more
May 26, 2020 1

COVID-19 health concerns put program on hold for 2020 By Toi Creel The Los Angeles County Fire Department Junior Lifeguard...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk, January, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Found on Venice Boardwalk

May 25, 2020

Read more
May 25, 2020 1

Man found deceased near paddle tennis courts Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man was found dead on the Venice Beach...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Bike Path Reopens

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

Supervisors Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl announce opening in Facebook posts By Sam Catanzaro The beach bike path is now reopened,...
News, video

LA Fire department tips for staying safe at the beach: Yo! Venice Show

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New building set to break ground in Venice....

The south side of Penmar Golf Course on Wednesday, May 20. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposes Housing Plan for Penmar Encampment

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

Councilmember calls encampment “a perfect example of the city’s failed policies” By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin has submitted a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR