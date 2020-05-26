LAPD Horse Escapes on Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – May, 26, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* LAPD Horse Escapes!
* Which beach parking lots are now open?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Fazio Cleaners.
“Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column on Gavin Newsom’s no-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Facebook.