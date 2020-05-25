Body Found on Venice Boardwalk

Man found deceased near paddle tennis courts Sunday

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was found dead on the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Sunday, Los Angeles police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the body was reported at 1:48 p.m. on Ocean Front Walk and 20th Place, near the paddle tennis courts.

The LAPD says the deceased is a 56-year-old man who died of natural causes.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was categorized as an “obvious death” meaning a physician did not confirm the death at the scene.

Reports on social media say that the man was a homeless individual.

“Locals say it was an elderly homeless man that just showed up today. He was walking around by the paddle tennis courts and sat down on the bench and passed away,” wrote Matt Fisher on Facebook.

The LAPD and LAFD did not confirm that the deceased individual was experiencing homelessness.