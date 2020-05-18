May 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Beach Swimmer Missing

Lifeguards search for a missing swimmer at Venice Beach Sunday evening. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

10-year-old boy rescued, father still missing

By Sam Catanzaro

A 10-year-old swimmer was rescued by lifeguards at Venice Beach Sunday but the boy’s father remains missing.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards Division, around 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 lifeguards began a search for two swimmers who went missing near 4200 Ocean Front Walk, south of the Venice Beach Pier.

Lifeguards were able to locate a 10-year-old boy who was evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Lifeguards were unable to find the boy’s father, however, conducting line and subsurface searches with support from Baywatch Del Rey and Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations.

At 7:30 p.m. subsurface searches were suspended for the evening.

Accoridng the County, lifeguards will continue periodic land-based patrols throughout the area overnight. Dive and sonar search operations will resume at 7 a.m. Monday.

