May 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: How The Rampaging Virus Led To No-bail Policy

“Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column on Gavin Newsom’s no-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Facebook.

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

First there were the “geriatric police,” cops who occasionally stopped senior citizens near the beginning of this spring’s coronavirus pandemic and told them to get home and stay home, with no one quite sure what right they had to enforce such a condescending, age-discriminating policy, however well-meant.

Then Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened to institute “neighborhood police,” saying if the folks who elected him don’t behave in ways he pronounces good for them, he’ll force them not to go outside their neighborhoods for an indefinite period.

These were both the result of decrees stemming from emergency powers the Constitution grants public officials for use only in times of extreme emergency.

No one responsibly suggests this spring has not been a time of public health emergency. Hospitals have been crammed with victims of the rogue coronavirus. Convention centers and basketball arenas were converted into temporary hospitals.

Death and disease tolls are totted up daily in ways unseen since the Vietnam War, and in numbers exponentially higher than even those myriad casualties.

That means many measures taken under emergency rules are justified. Then come edicts in other categories. Where, for example, did Gov. Gavin Newsom get the power to authorize state Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and the California Judicial Council to change this state’s bail laws, as he did without so much as a token public hearing or Zoom social media session?

Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one.

Few would seriously protest other measures the court system adopted on its own, even if there were no checks or balances on its choices. Defendants now can appear by remote technologies for pretrial criminal hearings. Time frames are extended for many temporary restraining orders. Electronic depositions are now OK in civil lawsuits. Courts have given up for the nonce their power to make eviction orders, no matter the cause.

These are mostly matters of judicial procedure, and the more sophisticated electronics become, the less some of these measures appear to intrude on basic American rights.

But then there are bail bonds. Among the changes the Judicial Council made without a peep from Newsom was a statewide emergency measure forbidding judges to set bail in any but the most serious felonies, like murder and rape. For misdemeanors and so-called “lower level” felonies, including child abuse, there now will be no bail required.

The justification is a desire to thin out jail populations and create for inmates something like the social distancing enforced on the rest of the populace. The thinking: without such distancing, jails can become like petri dishes where the virus might infect and kill prisoners in droves.

But bail itself is a matter of hot public debate, a policy issue on which Newsom took sides last year when he signed a bill ending bail for virtually all criminal defendants. Immediately, the bail bond industry raised millions of dollars and qualified a referendum for November’s ballot that would rescind that law. Once the measure qualified for the ballot, the law was put in limbo, and bail remained as before, pending the voters’ say-so this fall.

Now, the proposed new policy is getting a trial run without even one public hearing. If crime rises in this time of myriad empty stores and offices, voters will quickly realize that no-bail is bad public policy. If there are no new problems from the “minor” criminals who will be given their freedom pending trial, then it’s possible public sentiment, which previously favored keeping the old bail system, will turn around to register a ‘no’ vote on the referendum.

Whatever the outcome, no one can seriously challenge the court system’s new rules, if only because of this classic Catch-22: the only place for such a challenge would be the very court system that set those rules.

All of which raises legitimate questions about just how much democracy Californians ought to be willing to cede even during emergencies that inevitably arise in a state subject to frequent earthquakes and wildfires.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Affordable Housing Redesign

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020

Design changes could be coming to an affordable housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

New face mask regulations for Los Angeles: Yo! Venice Show – May, 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New face mask regulations for Los Angeles. *...
News, video

Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions! Yo! Venice Show – May, 12, 2020

May 12, 2020

Read more
May 12, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions!...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: What Does Surfing Have to do with Local Self-Governance?

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020 1

Dear Editor: What does surfing have to do with local self governance? The Venice Neighborhood Council is comprised of twenty-one...
Featured, Health, News

Beaches Reopen

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...
Featured, News, politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Yo! Venice to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Yo! Venice will sit down for a...
Featured, News

Some LA County Businesses, Trails Could Open Friday

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020 1

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

Broadway Elementary School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for School Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020 1

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

A stained-glass window (left) smashed by a vandal (right) as seen in a still from security footage. Photos: New Bethel Baptist Church.
Featured, News

Venice Pastor Says Church Was Target of Hate Crime

May 2, 2020

Read more
May 2, 2020 2

67-year-old church in Venice has stained-glass windows smashed By Sam Catanzaro A pastor of a predominantly African American church in...

A garbage truck on fire Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Trash Truck Catches Fire

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020 1

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An on-duty garbage truck recently caught fire on...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...

Venice beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Says Only Orange County Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 2

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Venice in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Expected to Close All State Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 1

UPDATE: https://yovenice.com/2020/04/30/newsom-says-only-orange-county-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Column: How The Rampaging Virus Led To No-bail Policy
“Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column on Gavin Newsom’s no-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Facebook.
Featured

Column: How The Rampaging Virus Led To No-bail Policy

by Yo! Venice Contributor
May 14, 2020
0

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist First there were the “geriatric police,” cops who occasionally stopped senior citizens near the...

Read more

POPULAR