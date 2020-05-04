May 4, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAUSD Announces Start Date for School Year

Broadway Elementary School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update

By Sam Catanzaro

The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced when the 2021 school year will start while providing details about summer instruction.

“There continues to be a good deal of speculation about when and how schools will reopen. The timing remains uncertain because the science is uncertain. At a minimum, a comprehensive system of testing and contact tracing will need to be in place and the implications of the testing widely understood before schools can reopen,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a video address Monday

According to Beutner, the 2021 school year will start on August 18 but whether or not instruction is still unknown.

“We have made no decisions about the opening of school facilities by that date and will not until the science and health authorities tell us it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” Beutner said.

Summer school, according to Beutner, will start in the middle of June.

“This will be the first time every student in our district will have that opportunity,” Beutner said.

Summer school will consist of three basic parts: a very focussed and intensive set of classes for students who are having the greatest challenge in their remote studies and two types out courses that will be available to all students. Schools will offer classes in the foundation pieces of literacy and math at all grade levels and an emphasis on language for English learners.

In addition, schools will offer broader enriched learning opportunities at select locations.

“For example, LAUSD teachers are working with the Fender guitar company to create an opportunity for middle school students to learn to play the guitar or ukulele. Woven into the lessons will be math, literacy and project-based work,” Beutner said.

In order to help educators take their talents from a physical classroom to a virtual one, the LAUSD is providing training and support.

“Almost all educators in Los Angeles Unified have completed 10 hours of training on the basics of online instruction and more than 50 percent have signed up for an additional 30 hours which begins today,” Beuatner said. “When students enter the classroom, it is assumed they’re engaged in learning but that is not always the case. And merely being logged in on a computer doesn’t mean a student is engaged. We know how much harder it is for students to focus on studies at home with whatever challenges may be present in the middle of a pandemic. Families play a critical role, as they are the only ones able to see first hand how their child is feeling and how engaged they are in their studies. Family members also need to help students to stay on task.”

in Featured, News
Related Posts
A stained-glass window (left) smashed by a vandal (right) as seen in a still from security footage. Photos: New Bethel Baptist Church.
Featured, News

Venice Pastor Says Church Was Target of Hate Crime

May 2, 2020

Read more
May 2, 2020 2

67-year-old church in Venice has stained-glass windows smashed By Sam Catanzaro A pastor of a predominantly African American church in...

A garbage truck on fire Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Trash Truck Catches Fire

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An on-duty garbage truck is currently burning on...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...

Venice beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Says Only Orange County Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 1

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Venice in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Expected to Close All State Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 1

UPDATE: https://yovenice.com/2020/04/30/newsom-says-only-orange-county-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Photo: Change.org.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Prohibiting Camping Next to Penmar Golf Course?

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 2

Petition circulating asks looks to change jurisdiction of walk path By Sam Catanzaro A petition circulating calls on the City...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard on April 19.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Editorial: The Venice Neighborhood Council Does not Follow Rules so why Should We?

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020 2

By Sam Catanzaro, Yo! Venice Editor To preface this article, I have been a surfer my entire life and think...

Security footage showing a man pulling a gun on a Venice liquor store employee. Photo: Dillinger Welds (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Gun Pulled on a Venice Liquor Store Employee

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020 1

Man pulls on on employee of Venice’s Trading Post Liquor Mart, steals nothing By Sam Catanzaro A man pulled a...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Member Spotted Surfing During Beach Closures

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair seen surfing amid beach closures By Sam Catanzaro A member of the Venice...

The Cadillac Hotel in Venice. Photo: Courtesy Cadillac Hotel.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Boardwalk Hotel Housing Homeless

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

COVID-19 Now County’s Leading Cause of Death as Over 1,000 Cases Confirmed

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

County Tells Residents Not to Drive to Ventura and OC Beaches

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020 1

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Abbot Kinney Festival, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Featured, News

Venice Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County COVID-19 Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR