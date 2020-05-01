May 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Trash Truck Catches Fire

A garbage truck on fire Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

An on-duty garbage truck is currently burning on Venice Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the incident was reported at 11:14 a.m. on Venice Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.

Garbage Truck on Fire @CitizenApp

Glyndon Ave & Venice Blvd 11:16:14 AM PDT

Station 63 firefighters arrived to find a garbage truck on fire. An LAFD spokesperson was unsure how the fire started. As of 11:40 a.m. LAFD crews were still seen putting the fire out.

A Citizen App user reported that there were three workers inside the truck who are safe. The LAFD has not confirmed this.

The story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...

Venice beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Says Only Orange County Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 1

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Venice in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Expected to Close All State Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 1

UPDATE: https://yovenice.com/2020/04/30/newsom-says-only-orange-county-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Photo: Change.org.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Prohibiting Camping Next to Penmar Golf Course?

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 2

Petition circulating asks looks to change jurisdiction of walk path By Sam Catanzaro A petition circulating calls on the City...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard on April 19.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Editorial: The Venice Neighborhood Council Does not Follow Rules so why Should We?

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro, Yo! Venice Editor To preface this article, I have been a surfer my entire life and think...

Security footage showing a man pulling a gun on a Venice liquor store employee. Photo: Dillinger Welds (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Gun Pulled on a Venice Liquor Store Employee

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

Man pulls on on employee of Venice’s Trading Post Liquor Mart, steals nothing By Sam Catanzaro A man pulled a...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Member Spotted Surfing During Beach Closures

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair seen surfing amid beach closures By Sam Catanzaro A member of the Venice...

The Cadillac Hotel in Venice. Photo: Courtesy Cadillac Hotel.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Boardwalk Hotel Housing Homeless

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

COVID-19 Now County’s Leading Cause of Death as Over 1,000 Cases Confirmed

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

County Tells Residents Not to Drive to Ventura and OC Beaches

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020 1

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Abbot Kinney Festival, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Featured, News

Venice Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County COVID-19 Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Local Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

A tent burns in Venice Sunday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Tent Catches Fire at Venice Encampment

April 19, 2020

Read more
April 19, 2020

Los Angeles Fire Department puts out tent fire at 3rd and Rose By Sam Catanzaro On Sunday afternoon a tent...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR