Trash Truck Catches Fire

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

An on-duty garbage truck is currently burning on Venice Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the incident was reported at 11:14 a.m. on Venice Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.

Garbage Truck on Fire @CitizenApp Glyndon Ave & Venice Blvd 11:16:14 AM PDT

Station 63 firefighters arrived to find a garbage truck on fire. An LAFD spokesperson was unsure how the fire started. As of 11:40 a.m. LAFD crews were still seen putting the fire out.

A Citizen App user reported that there were three workers inside the truck who are safe. The LAFD has not confirmed this.

The story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.