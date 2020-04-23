April 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

County Tells Residents Not to Drive to Ventura and OC Beaches

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches”

By Sam Catanzaro

As a heatwave sweeps across Southern California, local officials are advising LA County residents to avoid the beach and not to drive to neighboring Ventura and Orange County where beaches have begun opening.

“Please don’t go driving to other beaches,” said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer speaking at a Wednesday press conference. “When you go, you run the risk of running into people who are asymptomatic but they’re able to infect you, and then you’ll bring that infection back to L.A. County,”

This week the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to keep the county’s beaches open, which include Aliso Beach, Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor. All city beaches remain closed in Orange County, including Seal Beach and Laguna Beach.

“We…should be encouraging people to practice social distancing, be out, get fresh air [and] recreate,” said Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner. “I don’t feel like we should do the wrong thing and burden our residents because colleagues of ours on other borders and surrounding communities did the wrong thing burdening their own residents.”

Orange County also allowed golf courses to reopen this week.

The city of Ventura has also eased its hard closure on parks and beaches this week. Under the rules, residents can now visit the city’s beaches, pier, parks and promenade if they maintain their distance, remain active and not gather in groups. People are allowed to walk on the pier and sand but are prohibited from sitting down or standing against railings.

“The City has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in Ventura County because of the hard work and sacrifices made by our residents,” said Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere. “We want to provide an opportunity for our community to enjoy our amazing resources in a socially-responsible manner while we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

In contrast, the City of Santa Monica is reminding residents that beaches in the city and county remain closed.

“For Angelenos, hot weather is normally beach weather. Right now, is not a normal time. We all have to remember that coronavirus means we must change normal behavior. For your safety, the beach is absolutely closed,” said Mayor Kevin McKeown. “So are the beach bike path, Santa Monica Pier, the walkways near the beach, and even the cliffs overlooking the beach at Palisades Park. Our Santa Monica Police Department will be there to protect public safety. We don’t want to write tickets for people who disobey County health orders, but we are prepared to if anyone forces us. Please get outside in your neighborhood. Enjoy the clear skies and fresh breeze. But don’t forget face coverings, don’t forget physical distancing, and don’t come to the beach. Santa Monica looks forward to welcoming you back again when it’s safe.”

Los Angeles Police Department Michael Moore shared a similar message in a tweet Thursday writing “As temperatures climb, it’s as important to remember that the Mayor’s Safer At Home Order is still in effect. The sacrifices we make today will keep our fellow Angelenos safe & allow us to more quickly get back to our L.A. way of life—We are in this together.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , in Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

COVID-19 Now County’s Leading Cause of Death as Over 1,000 Cases Confirmed

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including gatherings like the Abbot Kinney Festival, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in...

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.
Featured, News

Venice Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

April 21, 2020

Read more
April 21, 2020

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District At 8am on Monday, I was at...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County COVID-19 Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Local Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

A tent burns in Venice Sunday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Tent Catches Fire at Venice Encampment

April 19, 2020

Read more
April 19, 2020

Los Angeles Fire Department puts out tent fire at 3rd and Rose By Sam Catanzaro On Sunday afternoon a tent...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photos: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Skate Park

Venice Skate Park Filled With Sand

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020 2

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...
Featured, News

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, Health, News

For Third Day in a Row County Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count

April 15, 2020

Read more
April 15, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...

An empty Abbot Kinney Boulevard last month. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Featured, News

Opening Venice Streets for Pedestrians?

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020 1

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...
Featured, News

Schools to Remain Closed Rest of Academic Year

April 13, 2020

Read more
April 13, 2020

Superintendent says grades will not be lowered By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school facilities will remain closed for the remainder...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Stay at Home Order Extended Into May

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 30 Venice residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...
Featured, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

The Ellison Apartments in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

City Seeks Injunction to Prevent Venice Apartment From Being Used as Hotel

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Ellison Apartments under fire from city By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles has directed the Los Angeles City...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR