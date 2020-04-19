April 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Tent Catches Fire at Venice Encampment

A tent burns in Venice Sunday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.

Los Angeles Fire Department puts out tent fire at 3rd and Rose

By Sam Catanzaro

On Sunday afternoon a tent went up in flames at a Venice homeless encampment.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire (categorized as a rubbish fire) was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 on 3rd Avenue near Rose Avenue.

Station 63 firefighters arrived to find a tent on fire and put the blaze out in under 20 minutes, according to the LAFD.

When asked if the cause of the fire is under investigation, the LAFD said most likely not since “rubbish fires” occur every day throughout the city.

