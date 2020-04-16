Venice Skate Park Filled With Sand

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating

By Sam Catanzaro

City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand to prevent people from skating during stay at home orders.

On Thursday morning, as first reported by Shacked Magazine, tractors began filling the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand.

According to Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin, the action was recommended by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks (LA Parks).

Lance LeMond an employee at LA Parks says that the decision was promoted by skaters violating stay at home orders which had closed the Venice Beach Skate Park.

When asked if LA Parks was concerned about the weight of the sand causing damage, LeMond said crews are filling the bottom of the skatepark’s bowls with only enough sand to prevent people from skating and that the weight of the sand is not a concern.