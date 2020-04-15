April 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

County Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count

Photo: Los Angeles County.

LA County Department of Public Health announces 42 additional COVID-19 deaths

By Sam Catanzaro

For the second day in a row, Los Angeles County health officials announced record COVID-19 death-toll numbers.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths surpassing yesterday’s count of 40.

“One of the tragic realities of this pandemic is the daily report of lives lost to COVID-19. The frequency of these reports does not diminish our sympathy or our resolve to restore wellness to our community,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “Taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 has asked everyone to do their part. The sacrifices made cannot be counted: some have lost loved ones, some have been ill, some have lost jobs, some have had to temporarily close businesses, some are guiding children through remote learning, and everyone has had to live our day-to-day life very differently than we are used to.”

According to Public Health, 24 people who died were over the age of 65, 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. 21 people had underlying health conditions. Eleven people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, there have been 10,496 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 32 in Venice, and a total of 402 deaths.

A Public Health order in effect until May 15 requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

In addition, beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.

in Featured, Health, News
Related Posts
An empty Abbot Kinney Boulevard last month. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Featured, News

Opening Venice Streets for Pedestrians?

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...
Featured, News

Schools to Remain Closed Rest of Academic Year

April 13, 2020

Read more
April 13, 2020

Superintendent says grades will not be lowered By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school facilities will remain closed for the remainder...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Stay at Home Order Extended Into May

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 30 Venice residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...
Featured, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

The Ellison Apartments in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

City Seeks Injunction to Prevent Venice Apartment From Being Used as Hotel

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Ellison Apartments under fire from city By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles has directed the Los Angeles City...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...
Featured, News, Scooters

Bird Fires Over 400 Employees in Single Video Call

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020 1

Westside-based scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Bird recently laid off...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County Health Officials Urge Residents to Skip Grocery Store

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

Footage showing a rubbish fire burning in Venice Sunday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Rubbish Fire Breaks Out in Venice Alley

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Squatters Involved? By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a rubbish fire last night in Venice...

The Venice Beach Farmes Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Farmers Market Back On

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! The Venice Beach Farmers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Bacari PDR's grocery store. Photo: Change.org.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition Asks Health Officials to Reopen Bacari’s Grocery Section

April 1, 2020

Read more
April 1, 2020

Playa Del Rey’s Bacari PDR told by county health department that people cannot come into restaurant to buy groceries By...

A Big Blue Bus on Lincoln Boulevard near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Two Big Blue Bus Operators Test Positive for COVID-19

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus...

Venice Beach Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...
Featured, News

Costco Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 29, 2020

Read more
March 29, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Costco on Washington Boulevard has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR