April 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City Seeks Injunction to Prevent Venice Apartment From Being Used as Hotel

The Ellison Apartments in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Ellison Apartments under fire from city

By Sam Catanzaro

Calling for action to protect tenants at the Ellison Apartments in Venice, the City of Los Angeles has directed the Los Angeles City Attorney to seek an immediate injunction preventing further use of the residential building as a hotel.

The City’s action comes amid renewed complaints from Ellison residents that the vast majority of units in the building are being rented on a short-term basis to young partiers who have been disturbing tenants, violating social distancing requirements and “Safer at Home” directives, and risking the health and safety of residents, some of whom in high-risk groups for COVID-19 exposure,

“The long-time tenants of the Ellison has suffered continuously for years from harassment and abuse, and now the property owners are jeopardizing the health and safety of their tenants during a global pandemic,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin, who represents Venice. “We cannot sit idly by and allow this abuse to continue.”

Bonin’s motion, approved unanimously by the City Council, urges the City Attorney to expedite a pending lawsuit against the owners of the Ellison. Last month, the City filed suit against the owners, accusing them of operating an illegal hotel and trying to push out longtime tenants so that more rooms can be rented to night-to-night guests who book rooms online.

A hearing had been scheduled for May 7, but now City Council is asking the City Attorney to make an immediate ex parte application to the court for emergency relief and to seek the imposition of an immediate temporary injunction, preventing further short-term rental bookings at the property.

“Though this building has a long, well-documented history of both tenant abuse and the removal of desperately needed housing stock, the recent arrival of the coronavirus has quickly changed this landscape into a life-or-death situation. There are long-term senior citizen tenants here, some of them with serious respiratory conditions. They’re all understandably terrified right now. And with most Angelenos acting responsibly and sheltering in place, the only people still checking in and out of here on a daily basis are young people looking for a cheap place to party together. No masks, no gloves, no sanitizer, but plenty of alcohol and hard drugs. In the midst of a scary global pandemic, this is absolutely unconscionable. They’ve been putting both the tenants and the community of Venice at completely unnecessary risk for far too long,” said Brian Averill, a resident of the Ellison and member of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

Yo! Venice has reached out to the Ellison Apartments for comment but at the time of publishing they could not be reached.

For years, residents of the Ellison Apartments, an apartment complex a block from Venice Beach, have complained about the illegal operation of short-term rentals in their building. A 58 unit building built in 1913 and covered by the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, the Ellison, located at 15 Paloma Avenue was once home to many of local residents.

“Today, residents claim a mere dozen long-term tenants remain, with the majority of units being rented out on a frequent and short-term basis, often by crowds of disruptive partiers,” Bonin’s office said in a media release. “As Los Angeles residents have dutifully compiled with “Safer at Home” orders, the Ellison has continued booking rooms on a short-term basis, cutting rates to attract tourists and even young local partiers. Many of the short-term renters continue to socialize day and night, disregarding social distancing requirements, and causing elderly and sick longtime residents to fear for their health and for potential exposure to COVID-19.”

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...
Featured, News, Scooters

Bird Fires Over 400 Employees in Single Video Call

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020 1

Westside-based scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Bird recently laid off...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County Health Officials Urge Residents to Skip Grocery Store

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

Footage showing a rubbish fire burning in Venice Sunday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Rubbish Fire Breaks Out in Venice Alley

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Squatters Involved? By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a rubbish fire last night in Venice...

The Venice Beach Farmes Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Farmers Market Back On

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! The Venice Beach Farmers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Bacari PDR's grocery store. Photo: Change.org.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition Asks Health Officials to Reopen Bacari’s Grocery Section

April 1, 2020

Read more
April 1, 2020

Playa Del Rey’s Bacari PDR told by county health department that people cannot come into restaurant to buy groceries By...

A Big Blue Bus on Lincoln Boulevard near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Two Big Blue Bus Operators Test Positive for COVID-19

March 31, 2020

Read more
March 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus...

Venice Beach Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...
Featured, News

Costco Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 29, 2020

Read more
March 29, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Costco on Washington Boulevard has...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Closes

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close By Sam Catanzaro County officials have closed Venice Beach to help slow the...

Data: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA Coronavirus Cases Over 1,000 as County Says Prepare for Possibility Quarantine

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020 1

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine” By Sam...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Pier Closes

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Getting Emergency Homeless Shelter

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR