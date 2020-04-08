Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter Sunday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all City of Los Angeles parks will be closed to the public for more than 24 hours beginning Saturday evening. The move comes ahead of Easter Sunday, to help encourage Angelenos to remain in their homes to spread the slow of COVID-19.

“I know this is a time of the year when many of our families and friends celebrate Easter by getting together outdoors –– and we just can’t take any chances right now,” said Mayor Garcetti. “The holidays are special moments in our lives, but we’re all safer at home. Let’s create new memories and traditions this year, so that we can flatten the curve, save lives, and look forward to seeing each other again when it’s safe.”

Currently, trailheads, recreation centers and all City park amenities are closed –– with parks open only for walking or jogging. On Wednesday, the Mayor directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to fully close all parks beginning the evening of Saturday, April 11 through the morning of Monday, April 13. Restrooms in parks will remain open during normal hours.

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of COVID-19. According to Public Health, 29 of these cases are in Venice. This makes the COVID-19 rate per 100,000 people in Venice 85.58.

Public Health has noted that everyone should wear cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Individuals should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces.