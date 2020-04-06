Rubbish Fire Breaks Out in Venice Alley

Squatters Involved?

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a rubbish fire last night in Venice behind a house that squatters may have recently been occupying.

According to the LAFD, firefighters responded to a “rubbish” fire in an alley on the 250 block of 4th Avenue in Venice around 9:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters put out the fire in “a number of minutes” the LAFD says.

Reports from residents suggest that the house that the fire broke out behind – 373 Rose Avenue – was occupied by squatters who were recently evicted.

A user who posted a video on Citizen who said they live in the neighborhood wrote the fire was a result of a “squatter situation” and that they’d “called the police and sanitation multiple times.”

A photo posted on Facebook, see below, says that the depicted trash was left by squatters evicted on April 2 near where the fire broke out.

The LAFD told Yo! Venice that they had “no information to confirm or deny that,” the fire was connected to squatters.

The spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department LAPD said that “we don’t comment on fires,” but the Department said that they are looking into the matter further. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.