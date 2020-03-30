March 31, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Garcetti Shuts Down Farmers Markets

Venice Beach Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers markets in Los Angeles due to overcrowding concerns as COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise.

“We have seen images of dangerously crowded farmers markets –– so I’m announcing the temporary suspension of farmers markets pending City review of physical distancing plans needed to keep communities safe. We will review plans immediately so markets can stay open this week,” Garcetti wrote in a tweet Monday.

Over the weekend TMZ captured an image of a crowded Brentwood Farmers Market. The image we viral and provoked pushback, including from Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The farmers market in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings,” Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote in a tweet.

According to Garcetti, farmers markets will be allowed to open once they submit plans to the city’s Bureau of Street Services that show how they will enforce physical distancing and ensure safe operations.

“Food is essential and I don’t want the closing of farmers markets to have even bigger crowds at our grocery stores. I am going to require that all farmers markets submit plans immediately to our city’s Bureau of Street services that enforce physical distancing and ensure safe operations,” Garcetti said during a press conference Monday.

According to Garcetti, this will most likely mean one entrance with people safely lined up with ample distance between patrons waiting to get in. In addition, crafts and prepare foods will be stopped.

“We want people to eat well. We want people to get access to food but we cannot risk the spead of this disease,” Garcetti said.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
