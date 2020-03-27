March 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Beach Closes

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close

By Sam Catanzaro

County officials have closed Venice Beach to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday afternoon the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered the temporary closure of all public beaches, beach bike paths, public trails, and beach access points to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The County of Los Angeles and its Department of Public Health observed an unusually high volume of beach and trail users on March 21 and 22, which seriously impeded the beach and trail users’ practice of safe and necessary social distancing measures. This heavy amount of beach and trail use by numerous groups of people does not allow for safe social distancing, and therefore seriously impedes community efforts to stem the local transmission of COVID-19. Accordingly, this Order is necessary to both enforce social distancing measures and stem the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” reads the order.

The LA County order requires the immediate closure of all beaches and trails, including Venice beach. On Wednesday the City of LA closed Venice Beach Pier.

According to the County order, violation is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine or both. In addition, the order requests the Sheriff and Chiefs of Police in all cities, and lifeguards to ensure compliance.

This order is effective immediately, beginning March 27, 2020 through April 19, 2020.

Tags: , , , , in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Data: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA Coronavirus Cases Over 1,000 as County Says Prepare for Possibility Quarantine

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020 1

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine” By Sam...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Pier Closes

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Getting Emergency Homeless Shelter

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Beach Parking Lots Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

First LAPD case of coronavirus By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR