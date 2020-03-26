March 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA Coronavirus Cases Over 1,000 as County Says Prepare for Quarantine

Data: LA County.

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine”

By Sam Catanzaro

The director of public health for Los Angeles County is advising every resident to prepare for the possibility of isolation or quarantine.

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine. And that means have your plans in place because when you are quarantined or isolated you cannot go to the grocery store, you cannot go the pharmacy,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) Director.

On Wednesday, the LA County Health Officer issued a public order that requires the self-isolation of any person who tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed by their physician or clinician to be positive for COVID-19. In addition, the order also requires the quarantine for all close contacts, including household members and caregivers.

For those tested positive in LA County, seven days of isolation is now required.

“This means staying at home for at least seven days and until your fever and symptom-free for 72 hours. Do not leave your home,” Ferrer said.

For people who test positive living in a multiperson household, Public Health is telling to avoid contact with other people in the home and to use a separate restroom.

People who test positive, or are told by a physician that they likely have COVID-19 must notify all close contacts so that they can begin a 14-day quarantine.

According to Ferrer, Close contacts include intimate partners, caregivers, people who live in your home, or people who you spend a significant amount of time each day face-to-face with less than 6 feet apart.”

“You must stay home, isolated from others for a 14-day period. That is the incubation period for COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “Even if you were to get tested in that period and the test is negative, you still have to stay home the entire 14 day period. It is really important people understand 14 days is what is required because it can take up to 14 days for you to develop any symptoms of COVID-19 from your exposure.”

As of Thursday, there are 1,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in LA County, including 9 in Venice.

As of Thursday, there have been 21 deaths and 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with many of these people in the ICU.

“I am noting these numbers to just make sure everyone understands the people who are hospitalized are often very sick and they need to use intensive services in our hospitals,” Ferrer said.

According to Ferrer, as of Wednesday, over 6,300 people in LA County have been tested, with 11 percent coming up positive, noting however that there are many people who may be infected unknowingly,

“What is critical now is to understand we have a lot of people infected in the county. We have people we know are infected and we have a lot of people we don’t know are infected and that means everyone has the potential for either becoming infected or infecting others. And if we all walk through our days with that mindset I think we’ll be able to take the steps we can to slow down the spread,” Ferrer said.

While Ferrer noted that LA is not seeing the same rate experienced in New York City and Italy, she said that the county needs to be prepared for the possibility.

“We are not seeing the same rate of acceleration cases as in New York City. This does not mean we will not see many more cases and that we won’t in fact experience an acceleration once testing capacity increases,” Ferrer said. “New York and Italy are examples where they were both very rapid accelerations in the number of cases and we would be foolish to not prepare for a similar scenario here in LA County.”

In addition, at the briefing, Ferrer announced that the death of a minor that Tuesday county health officials attributed to COVID-19, has been removed from the death total.

“On further investigation…there were extenuating circumstances that pointed to an alternative diagnosis as well. So given that there is a possibility of two diagnoses as causing the death, we have asked the CDC in Atlanta to perform some additional testing so that we can with all certainty know what the cause of death was,” Ferrer said.

Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Pier Closes

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Getting Emergency Homeless Shelter

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Beach Parking Lots Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

First LAPD case of coronavirus By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....

