Venice Beach Pier Closes

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 600

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers closed the Venice Beach Pier.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the pier was most likely closed under rules prohibiting large gatherings in public places. Yo! Venice is still waiting for the spokesperson to confirm this.

As of March 24, Public Health has identified 662 cases of COVID-19 across LA County, including 11 deaths and 119 hospitalizations.

Eight of these confirmed cases are in Venice. Other confirmed case numbers in nearby neighborhoods include Santa Monica (16), Brentwood (31), Pacific Palisades (9), Culver City (7) and Westwood (6).