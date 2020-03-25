March 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Beach Pier Closes

Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 600

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers closed the Venice Beach Pier.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the pier was most likely closed under rules prohibiting large gatherings in public places. Yo! Venice is still waiting for the spokesperson to confirm this.

As of March 24, Public Health has identified 662 cases of COVID-19 across LA County, including 11 deaths and 119 hospitalizations.

Eight of these confirmed cases are in Venice. Other confirmed case numbers in nearby neighborhoods include Santa Monica (16), Brentwood (31), Pacific Palisades (9), Culver City (7) and Westwood (6).

Tags: , , , , , in Featured, News
Related Posts
3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Getting Emergency Homeless Shelter

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Beach Parking Lots Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

First LAPD case of coronavirus By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11 By Staff Writer As the novel coronavirus spreads,...
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR