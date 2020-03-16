Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

First LAPD case of coronavirus

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one of its supervisors has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the first confirmed case among LAPD officers

According to LAPD Captain Steve Embrich, the employee who tested positive was sent home on March 5 after showing signs of illness. Embrich says the employee’s condition is “steadily improving” and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Pacific Station was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected over the weekend. Going forward, we have initiated additional, sustainable sanitation measures to include periodic disinfection of touch points,” Embrich wrote in a Facebook post.

In order to reduce the potential to spread the virus, Embrich says the LAPD is encouraging members of the public to report certain crimes through the Department’s Community Online Reporting Service (CORS). Crimes which may be reported through CORS include; harassing phone calls, lost property, vandalism, theft, hit and run traffic accidents.

“Our sworn and civilian personnel are dedicated to our mission, the Department and the communities we serve. Pacific Area officers and detectives will continue to be highly visible in the community and available to respond to your law enforcement related calls for service without interruption. We remain focused on the prevention and reduction of crimes within the community,” Embrich said.