March 17, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

First LAPD case of coronavirus

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one of its supervisors has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the first confirmed case among LAPD officers

According to LAPD Captain Steve Embrich, the employee who tested positive was sent home on March 5 after showing signs of illness. Embrich says the employee’s condition is “steadily improving” and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Pacific Station was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected over the weekend. Going forward, we have initiated additional, sustainable sanitation measures to include periodic disinfection of touch points,” Embrich wrote in a Facebook post.

In order to reduce the potential to spread the virus, Embrich says the LAPD is encouraging members of the public to report certain crimes through the Department’s Community Online Reporting Service (CORS). Crimes which may be reported through CORS include; harassing phone calls, lost property, vandalism, theft, hit and run traffic accidents.

“Our sworn and civilian personnel are dedicated to our mission, the Department and the communities we serve. Pacific Area officers and detectives will continue to be highly visible in the community and available to respond to your law enforcement related calls for service without interruption. We remain focused on the prevention and reduction of crimes within the community,” Embrich said.

Tags: , , , , in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11 By Staff Writer As the novel coronavirus spreads,...
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Photo: David Crotty/VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

After Coronavirus Concerns Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Auction Be Held Online

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020 1

By Staff Writer In response to growing public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Venice Family Clinic (VCH)...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...
News, video

New co-working space coming to Market street? Yo! Venice Show – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New co-working space coming to Market street? *...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...
News, video

New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals: Yo! Venice Show – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals. *...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

Los Angeles Coronavirus Cases Increase as Marathon Approaches

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...

Photos: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee By Kerry Slater Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to...

A Mercedes Benz with stolen rims in West Los Angeles. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

Detectives asking public for help providing information By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects...
Featured, Health, News

Coronavirus Patient in Isolation in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020 1

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR