March 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11

By Staff Writer

As the novel coronavirus spreads, Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced hygiene services at many homeless encampments around Venice.

On Wednesday, the City began installing more than 40 handwashing stations (providing more than 80 washbasins) at Westside encampments. 

Additionally, on Monday, two of the largest encampments in District 11 — at Third Avenue in Venice and underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista — will begin to receive mobile toilet service daily, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekly mobile shower service and daily litter removal will also be provided.

“With or without the potential spread of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people living in encampments on our sidewalks present an unacceptable public health risk. A health-based approach to encampments is absolutely necessary as we continue trying to expedite the work of moving people off the streets and into long-term housing,” Bonin said.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Photo: David Crotty/VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

After Coronavirus Concerns Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Auction Be Held Online

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020 1

By Staff Writer In response to growing public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Venice Family Clinic (VCH)...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...
News, video

New co-working space coming to Market street? Yo! Venice Show – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New co-working space coming to Market street? *...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...
News, video

New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals: Yo! Venice Show – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals. *...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

Los Angeles Coronavirus Cases Increase as Marathon Approaches

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...

Photos: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee By Kerry Slater Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to...

A Mercedes Benz with stolen rims in West Los Angeles. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

Detectives asking public for help providing information By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects...
Featured, Health, News

Coronavirus Patient in Isolation in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020 1

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New senior lead officials to join LAPD West...

A rendering of the Marriott hotel under construction Marina del Rey. Photos: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Development

Construction Continues at MDR Hotel Development in the Works for 2 Decades

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

288-room hotel at Via Marina and Via Tahiti By Sam Catanzaro Construction continues on a new nearly 300-room dual hotel...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR