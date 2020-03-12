As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11

By Staff Writer

As the novel coronavirus spreads, Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced hygiene services at many homeless encampments around Venice.

On Wednesday, the City began installing more than 40 handwashing stations (providing more than 80 washbasins) at Westside encampments.

Additionally, on Monday, two of the largest encampments in District 11 — at Third Avenue in Venice and underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista — will begin to receive mobile toilet service daily, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekly mobile shower service and daily litter removal will also be provided.

“With or without the potential spread of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people living in encampments on our sidewalks present an unacceptable public health risk. A health-based approach to encampments is absolutely necessary as we continue trying to expedite the work of moving people off the streets and into long-term housing,” Bonin said.