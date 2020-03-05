Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee

By Kerry Slater

Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to get even more competitive? A real estate website has reported that a popular Los Angeles-based craft coffee company will be opening an Abbot Kinney location.

According to What Now Los Angeles, Alfred Coffee is moving into Venice this year, reporting that the coffee chain will lease the storefront at 1653B Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The property, flanked by Pressed Juicery and Lemonade, was home briefly to Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, which closed in 2019.

Alfred Coffee has 10 locations in Los Angeles including in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills and Silverlake, alongside an Austin shop and four Japanese shops. If the chain were to open in Venice, it would join a crowded coffee scene on Abbot Kinney Boulevard that includes Intelligensia, Blue Bottle and TOMS Roasting Co. Coffee.

When reached for comment, Alfred Coffee did not confirm or deny What Now Los Angeles‘s report, writing in an email “We wish we had more information to share on the new store location, but for right now most details are still coming together.”